MARIE MAYNARD, 93, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles Maynard and Walter Keeton, died Sept. 16. She was a retired seamstress. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at First Baptist Church of Louisa; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa. Visitation one hour before service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
