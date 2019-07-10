MARK McCLINTOCK EASTON, 60, of Kenova, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019. Mark was born October 1, 1958, in Huntington, to the late Dudley and Judith McClintock Easton. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He continued to serve his country and fellow veterans with a career at the Huntington VA Medical Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Scott Easton. Survivors include his spiritual daughter, Jessica (Christopher) Lemon; spiritual grandchildren, Madison Lemon, Noah Lemon and Grace Lemon; brother, Paul Dudley (Wendy) Easton; and sisters, Cheryl DeeAnn (Britt) Day and Charmarie (Todd) Adkins. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bridge of Faith Fellowship Church in Nitro, W.Va., with Pastor Dakota Kelly officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. Friends visited the family from 11 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bridge of Faith Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bridge of Faith Fellowship Youth Ministry. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
