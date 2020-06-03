MARTHA JOYCE FRALEY CUNDIFF, 54, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Fort Gay, wife of Rory Duane Cundiff, died May 30, in Huntington. She was a paramedic. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. June 4, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
