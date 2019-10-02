MARY ALICE O’CONNOR CONATY, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. On Saturday, September 28, a Family and Friends Remembrance Service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held earlier in the day at Woodlands Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for the past nine years. At her request, a burial service will be held at a later time, as she chose to donate her body to the Marshall University School of Medicine for the advancement of medical education and research. Mary Alice is survived by her six children: Mary Beth Sherrier (Edward), Karen Hock (Jeffrey), Kushleen Conaty, Rosanne Conaty, Robert Conaty Jr. (Theresa), and Margaret Pflug (Brian); 11 grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Judge Robert C. Conaty, and her parents, Patrick Joseph and Anna Mae McCullen O’Connor. Born on August 4, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, Mary Alice moved to Washington, D.C., after graduating from high school, taking classes in the evening at both Georgetown University and Catholic University while working for the FBI as a member of the stenographer pool reporting directly to J. Edgar Hoover. According to family legend, Bob Conaty, who was completing his law degree at Georgetown, fell in love with her at first sight as he saw her standing on the street corner, waiting for their newly established carpool. They married in 1956 and moved to Huntington, her husband’s hometown, where she attended Marshall University, first completing her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and English, and later three master’s degrees in Counseling and Rehabilitation, Special Education and Social Work while managing three political campaigns for her husband and raising their six children. As a member of St. Joseph’s Parish Council, a sustaining member of the Junior League, and a member of the Cabell County Executive Committee as her district’s elected Republican Committee Woman, Mary Alice sought to give back to the community. With the unexpected death of her husband in 1978, she began a long and varied career, which included teaching as an adjunct professor at Marshall University, pioneering a therapy program for dually addicted homeless veterans at The Prestera Center, tutoring both students and adults throughout the region as a language therapist, and establishing Energy Shares, which continues to offer innovative therapies for holistic wellness. She took great pride in having voted in every election since 1956 and in watching her children, and now her grandchildren, earn their college degrees. She was deeply religious and spiritual, held firm political opinions, and delighted in bringing people together to share love and laughter. Mary Alice will be remembered fondly for her warmth, grace and humor, for her extraordinary collection of elephant figurines, for her amazing fashion sense and prowess at bridge, and for her uncanny ability to make those around her believe in their own limitless potential to be their best selves. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the Marshall University Foundation in honor of Mary Alice O’Connor Conaty to support scholarships in the liberal arts. http://www.marshall.edu/foundation/general-faq/ Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor found guilty of murder
- Maryland-based company conducts study on proposed lodge at Beech Fork
- Maryland-based company conducts study on proposed lodge at Beech Fork
- Murder trial delayed after defendant receives new counsel
- Murder trial postponed after legal question arises
- Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Gun control risks losing momentum as impeachment fever rises
- Chicago teachers to set strike date as contract talks resume
- Missouri executes killer despite concern about painful death
- Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
- Sheriff disputes suit that says military duty caused firing
- 2 years after Las Vegas attack, loved ones honor 58 victims
- Kansas conservatives push to undo abortion rights ruling