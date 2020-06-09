MARY ANN VANNATTER, 55 of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Vannatter Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va., with Elder Tommy Damron officiating. She was born August 26, 1964, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Keeling and Mahala Vannatter. Mary was a Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Delmer, Delmas and James Vannatter, as well as one sister, Belva Jean Vannatter. Mary is survived by six sisters, Beth Ferguson (Larry) of West Palm Coast, Fla., Cozie Straw of Dunlow with whom Mary made her home, Shirley Moore (John) of Wayne, W.Va., Marilyn Diann Moore (David) of Dunlow, W.Va., Ruby Jackson (Joe) of Wayne, W.Va., and Delania Maynard (Lee) of Louisa, Ky.; one sister-in-law, Lana Vannatter of Canal Winchester, Ohio; five brothers, Berthel “Bud” Vannatter (Joni) of Dunlow, Joe Vannatter (Lavonda) of Genoa, W.Va., David Vannatter (Vicky) of Kuttawa, Ky., John Vannatter (Nina) of Dunlow and Roland Vannatter (Pauletta) of Genoa; two special nieces, Cindy Stevens and Deidre Chapman; one special friend, Jerry Cremeans. Visitation will be at Vannatter Cemetery one hour prior to services. The family would like to express special thanks to Amber Webb and Hospice of Huntington for their exceptional care. Our baby is gone, she is asleep with Jesus. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is assisting Mary's family with arrangements.
Mary Ann Vannatter of Dunlow
