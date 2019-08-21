MARY ELIZABETH PARSONS, 69, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born March 18, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of the late Norman Finley and Erma Lee Ramey Finley. She leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, 9 months and 25 days, Donald Ray Parsons; her cherished daughter Nerissa Raye Smith (Jared Morrison) and three lovely grandchildren, Finley, Liam and Ainsley Smith, all of Wayne, W.Va.; her brother Norman Michael Finley and his wife Laurie Finley of Jekyll Island, Ga.; two very dear friends, Gary and Diana Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; and a large number of many other treasured friends and family. Mary loved the outdoors and was planning an RV tour across the West for their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church and retired from Marshall University Medical Center. Her uplifting spirit contributed to the well-being of others throughout the area. She was a loyal friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Bruce Finley officiating. Burial at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate, 162 Court St., Charleston, WV 25301; Toll Free: 800-242-8721.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Former Pony Express coach Jim Ward dies
- Livingston prepared to be the next Spring Valley star
- Fairland first-timer wins race, Hornets' Hamm repeats
- Herd men's soccer adds two assistants
- Photos: Early Bird Two Mile cross country meet
- Photos: Marching Thunder Band Camp
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Analysis: Arizona State, North Carolina to rely on frosh QBs
- Governor: Ohio Medicaid lead abatement plan gets federal OK
- Kentucky newspaper's series on abuse cited as 'wake-up call'
- Ohio to put raccoon-rabies vaccination baits in 14 counties
- Ohio clinics want heartbeat abortion ban permanently blocked
- Hearing set for case to force WV governor to live in capital
- Cowboys, LB Smith agree on extension amid Elliott holdout