MARY FRANCES ELMORE, 77, of Huddleston, Va., formerly Holden and Rock Cave, W.Va., wife of Forrest Elmore Jr., died Sept. 13 at home. She was a retired receptionist for Village Family Physicians. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Napier Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. There will be a second service 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Staunton Baptist Church, Huddleston, Va.
Mary Frances Elmore formerly of Rock Cave
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.