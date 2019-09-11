MARY MARGARET WHEELER ADKINS, 91, of Prichard, was reunited with her husband on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Mary was born on May 29, 1928, in Cabell County, West Virginia, to the late Roy Lee and Ona Wheeler. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Phillip Edward Adkins; three brothers, Paul Wheeler, Robert Wheeler and Frank Wheeler; four sisters, Bertha Wheeler, Mildred Trosper Rudd, Maxine Starkey and Freda Mae Duty. She is survived by her children, Eddie Lee Adkins, Billy Joe (Pam) Adkins, John (Mary) Adkins, Ray Adkins and Gloria (Jim) Adkins Van Zandt; 19 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Wheeler; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. "Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is great grief, there was great love."
