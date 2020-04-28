MARY ROSE ADKINS, 74, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, wife of Kerry Adkins, died April 22 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. She was a homemaker. Private services will be held at Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Rose Adkins of South Point, Ohio, formerly Kenova
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.