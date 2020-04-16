MAURICE PLEASANT, 85, of Burlington, Ohio, father of Michael Pleasant, Maurice Pleasant Jr. and Marvin Pleasant, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service 2 p.m. April 18, Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
