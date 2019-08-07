0807_WCN_Clay_01_35091.jpg
MAXINE CLAY, 81, of Letart, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence in Letart. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial followed at the Watson Cemetery, Branchland. She was born on August 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Tilden "Tucker" Clay and Lora "May" Baker Clay. Maxine was retired from Kmart where she was a cashier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Cleon" Clay; sisters, Ailene Pinson, Alfreda Adkins and Opal Midkiff; and brothers, Jimmy and Charlie Clay. Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Clay of Letart; son, Terry Clay (Marvette) of Katy, Texas; twin brother, Eugene "Duge" Clay of East Lynn, W.Va.; two grandsons, Nathan Amos and Kevin Clay; and four step-grandchildren, Darrell Williamson, Kaelie Graham, Leslie Turner and Ashlie Remlinger. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. Saturday until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

