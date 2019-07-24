McDONALD BOOTH, 91, of Ceredo, W.Va., went on vacation to the Paradise of God on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late parents Mack Booth and Sarah Elizabeth Ross Booth. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years in 2017, Norma Ann Dixon Booth; one son, James P. Booth Sr.; and son in-law, Harold Lykins. He was a member of East View Baptist Church and was a WWII and Korean War veteran. He leaves behind to cherish his memories two daughters, Debbie Mae Sansom (Lloyd) and Sheila Lykins, all of Ceredo, W.Va.; and one son, Leonard Booth (Cheryl) of Rock Hill, S.C. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his precious fur babies, Junie and Poncho, and host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Lloyd Sansom and Brother Pete Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Kenova.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Herd's Brown, WVU duo named to Outland Trophy watch list
- Veteran golfers Payne, Fox reflect on West Virginia Amateur
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art hosts disco party
- W.Va. House ends its side of special session
- Cabell BOE hires Culloden principal, new administrators
- Lawmakers approve financial rescue for Ohio's nuclear plants
- W.Va. senators take zip line ride at World Scout Jamboree
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- State fair opens; butter sculpture commemorates moon landing
- Ohio launches electronic wrong-way driver detection system
- City council OKs reduced penalties for marijuana possession
- Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings
- Today in History
- Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death
- Kentucky police investigate 3 deaths at site of burning home