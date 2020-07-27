MELANIE JOY LOPEZ, 3, daughter of Arturo Mendez and Cassandra Dixon of Norwalk, Ohio, died July 21. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. July 31 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Norwalk, Ohio; private burial at Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. July 30 at Evans Funeral Home, Norwalk, Ohio. Those attending are asked to wear pink or a cheerful color. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
