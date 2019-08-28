MICHAEL EUGENE ACORD, 41, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Born February 27, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., Mike attended Buffalo High School, then worked for Standard Labs Inc. as a coal sampler 18 years. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Acord; his parents, Charles and Bonnie Acord of Prichard, W.Va.; two sisters, Nancy Napier and her children Cody and Savannah, and Tammy (Thomas) Kraemer and their daughter Charity, also of Prichard; and a host of family and special friends who will miss him terribly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- PETA wants meat processing plant investigated
- Redskins rally early to defeat Highlanders 3-1 in boys soccer
- Kendall trying to be leader everyone needs for WVU
- HMA art event helps set tone for weeklong arts fest
- Photos: Ceredo-Kenova's football field named Carl Ward Stadium
- Photos: Art On The Edge
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Hurricane, girls soccer
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
- Democrat, Republican lead in California Assembly race
- The Latest: Dem, Republican lead in California Assembly race
- Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor
- The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on 'labels,' not issues
- VA investigating patient deaths at West Virginia hospital
- As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money