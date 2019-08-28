0828_WCN_Acord_01_76179.jpg
MICHAEL EUGENE ACORD, 41, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Born February 27, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., Mike attended Buffalo High School, then worked for Standard Labs Inc. as a coal sampler 18 years. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Acord; his parents, Charles and Bonnie Acord of Prichard, W.Va.; two sisters, Nancy Napier and her children Cody and Savannah, and Tammy (Thomas) Kraemer and their daughter Charity, also of Prichard; and a host of family and special friends who will miss him terribly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

