MICHELLE RENEE STILTNER, 55, of South Charleston, Ohio, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born June 28, 1965, in Springfield, Ohio, and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of more than 30 years, Glen Stiltner; stepfather, R.W. Williams; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Grace Dixon; uncles, Melvin Dixon and Jim Allender; and aunt, Ruth Williams; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Michelle considered everyone she met her friend. She made everyone feel comfortable and important. She loved butterflies, gardening and working puzzles. She loved to fish with her husband. Missy often called and said that she, “Just wanted to gab at ya,” and tell you what she was “Fixin to do.” Michelle leaves behind six children, Todd Goforth of East Lynn, W.Va., Brittany Stiltner of Seth, W.Va., Bethel Stiltner, Glen Allen Stiltner, both of Covington, Va., Glenna Root of Kenderville, Ind., Jessica Berson of Shipshewana, Ind.; and 21 grandchildren. Also surviving is her mother, Thelma Williams of Springfield, Ohio; one brother, Clay (Glenda) Williams; aunts, Hazel Dixon, Mary Dixon, Linda (Tom) Midkiff and Ruth Dixon; uncle, Jack Williams; many cousins, countless friends and neighbors. The family would like to say a special thank you to her lifelong friend and caring doctor, Trent Nourse. Local services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Michelle will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Osburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday.
Michelle Renee Stiltner of South Charleston, Ohio
