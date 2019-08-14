0814_WCN_Patrick_01_55548.jpg
MILTON PATRICK, 85, of Louisa, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Milton was born September 21, 1933, in Louisa, to the late Lee and Addie Thompson Patrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom Patrick, Junior Patrick and Arnold Patrick; and sister, Nora Church. Survivors include his son, Jeff (Betty) Hall; grandchildren, Ashley (Todd) Castle, Tiffany (Joey Steel) Hall, William (Charline) Hall and Jonathan Hall; great-grandchildren, Hailey Castle, Kinslee Castle, Payton Hall, Aubrey Hall, Alexis Steel and Allison Steel; and sister, Irma Ratliff. Funeral services for Mr. Patrick will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.

