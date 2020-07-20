MONA PATRICK PERRY, 53, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Keith Perry, died July 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was formerly employed by the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a paralegal. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. July 13, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in McClellan-Crum Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required by the governor's mandate.
Mona Patrick Perry of Hurricane, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.