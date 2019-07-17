NANCY C. KING, 67, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, Ohio, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Stoney Hill Church, Stone Coal, W.Va. Burial will follow in Damron Cemetery. Nancy was born in Winston, West Virginia, September 1, 1951. Throughout her life she was a beautician. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth King, who passed away February 11, 2014; her mother, Essie Mae (Damron) Johnson; and a brother, Gaylord Kazee. Nancy is survived by her father, Raymond Johnson of Lorain, Ohio. Family received friends at the Stoney Hill Church on Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m.

