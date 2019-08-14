NANCY GINGER TOMBLIN, 51, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Teays Valley Center. She was born May 3, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, and was a homemaker. Her mother, Dorkis Marshall, preceded her in death. Survivors include her father, Gene Marshall of Wayne; one daughter, Raven Tomblin (Justin Jervis), also of Wayne; one sister, Jeanie Marshall (Janie Hudson) of Ashland, Ky.; and a special niece, Elizabeth Nelson of Wayne. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Hardin to play softball at WV State University
- Perdue expecting success with Chesapeake volleyball
- Looking at the good, bad in WVU preseason camp
- Stills brothers 'growing, maturing' on WVU defensive line
- Assessor unveils new property tax estimator
- Another postal worker admits guilt in marijuana scheme
- Photos: Marshall women’s basketball practice
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Venus Williams upsets Bertens in Ohio; Serena withdraws
- 21 states sue Trump administration over new coal rules
- 20 year veteran of Kentucky State Police dies in crash
- Trump claims credit for Shell plant announced under Obama
- 3 victims of El Paso shooting remain in critical condition
- Republicans, Evers take different approaches after shootings
- Did the Dayton gunman target his sister? Police can't agree