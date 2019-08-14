NANCY GINGER TOMBLIN, 51, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Teays Valley Center. She was born May 3, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, and was a homemaker. Her mother, Dorkis Marshall, preceded her in death. Survivors include her father, Gene Marshall of Wayne; one daughter, Raven Tomblin (Justin Jervis), also of Wayne; one sister, Jeanie Marshall (Janie Hudson) of Ashland, Ky.; and a special niece, Elizabeth Nelson of Wayne. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m.

