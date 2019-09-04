NANCY K. QUEEN, 59, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Benny Dean. Burial will follow at Adkins Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. She was born July 4, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Margaret Elizabeth Dalton Queen and the late Albert Queen. A sister, Violet Ruth Tomblin, also preceded her in death. Survivors include three sons, Jack Isaacs of Branchland, W.Va., David Lee Roseberry (Angie) of Salt Rock, W.Va., Daniel Simpson Roseberry (Edna) of Dunlow, W.Va.; a sister, Lilly Mae Cuba Queen of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, David Wade Queen of Genoa, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Savanah, Timothy, Madison and Colton; along with a special friend, Angela Samuel-Dean. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at Morris Funeral Home.

