NATALIE ONEY BULLINS, 56, of Olive Hill, Ky., wife of Jimmy Bullins, died Feb. 26. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. Feb. 29, Duvall and Moore Funeral Home, Olive Hill, Ky.; burial in Bethel Cemetery, Carter County. Visitation was after 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Duvall and Moore Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
