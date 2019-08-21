NOAH NELSON FINLEY, JR., 78, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born September 11, 1940 at Dunlow, a son of the late Noah and Pricie Coleman Finley. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Bessie Stafford and Opal Hill; three brothers, Bobby Finley, George Finley, and Jackie Finley; one son, John Wayne Finley; and one granddaughter, Ora Jane Finley. Noah was the Pastor of Sweet Home Church at Fort Gay. He leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years, Bonnie Sue Finley; three daughters, Diane (Henry) Holland of Columbus, Ohio, Patty (Aven) Dalton of Wayne, W.Va., and Anne (John) Haines of Dunlow; seven sons, Ronald Finley of Dunlow. Nelson Lee (Ruth) of Wayne, James Finley, also of Wayne, Michael (Amanda) Finley of Genoa, Christopher Finley of Harrisville, W.Va., Timothy Mullinex, also of Harrisville, and Johnathan (Loretha) Finley of Dunlow; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Dicie Lemon, Doris Long and Glenna Sue Smith; one brother. Roger (Faye) Finley; special friends James and June Watts of Dunlow; and a host of friends and family too numerous to mention. Visitation was 5 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Ferguson Branch House of Prayer with church services conducted by Brother Phillip Stroud, Funeral was noon Monday, August 19, 2019, with Minister Jess Canterbury officiating. Burial in Noah Nelson Finley Family Cemetery with Brother Charlie Maynard officiating. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Finley family.
