OTIS EZRA WOOTEN, 73, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born April 6, 1946, at Wayne, a son of the late Charlie and Fannie Smith Wooten. Otis was a retired truck driver and a member of the Bride of Christ Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tennie Wooten; one son, Otis (Tina) Wooten; one daughter, Rebecca Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie (Carlos) Adkins, Otis (Amanda) Wooten Jr., James (Courtney) Wooten and Malcom Well (Brie), all of Wayne; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Serria, William, Audra, John, Drestien, Calvin, Malcom, Katina, Kairi and Arielle. Also surviving are three brothers, Ronald Dean, Tom Smith and Norman Wooten, all of Wayne; and a host of family too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wooten Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
