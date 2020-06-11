OZALENE MILLER CRUM, 90 of Dunlow, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Dunlow Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Troy Stroud. Burial in the Hubert-Hobert Crum Cemetery. She was born September 3, 1929, in Chattaroy, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Ramey Miller. Ozalene was a member of the Silver Creek Baptist Church and the Crum Chapter #160 Order of the Eastern Star. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Hubert Crum; a son, Clyde Earl Crum; a daughter, Bonnie Crum Watts; three sisters, Stella Albritton, Betty McMillion and Loretta Finley; four brothers, David, Johnny, Noah and Willard Miller; and son-in-law, Daniel Perkins. Survivors include three daughters, Rose Perkins, Ozalene Copley and husband Claude, all of Dunlow, W.Va., Dorothy Mason and husband Tom of Newark, Ohio; a sister, Jewell Elkins of Monterey, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Kimberly Smith, Dale Maynard, Renee Vansickle, Ronnie G. Watts, Gregory Crum and Amanda Pratt; seven great-grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Pat Crum of Inez, Ky.; a son-in-law, Ronnie Watts of Dunlow, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Crum, Violet Miller and Juanita Branham; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Funeral rites by the Order of the Eastern Star at 8 p.m.
Ozalene Miller Crum of Dunlow
