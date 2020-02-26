PAUL EVERETT JARRELL, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, February 17, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services took place at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Mark Jarrell. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born November 14, 1927, in Thealka, Ky., a son of the late Edwin and Clara Dale Jarrell. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran as well as a retired welder for Martiki Coal in Martin County, Kentucky, and Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton, Ohio. Preceding him in death were a sister, Esteen Webb, and two brothers, David Jarrell and Bennie Jarrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Minnie Marie Aldridge Jarrell; a daughter, Brenda Waugh and husband David of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Arthur Jarrell and wife Jennifer of Casselberry, Fla., Donald Jarrell and wife Leilani of Browns Summit, N.C.; a granddaughter, Alicia Haugen of Barboursville, W.Va.; and a great-granddaughter, Kaytlin Elswick. He is also survived by four sisters, Sarah Hysell of Columbus, Ohio, Lenore Ferguson of Gallipolis, Ohio, Molly O’Donell of Princeton, W.Va., Maxine Smith and husband Jerry of Weaver, Ala.; two brothers, Albert Jarrell and wife Betty of Princeton, W.Va., Joseph Jarrell of North Carolina; and a special friend, Lance Partlow. Visitation was from noon until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care and kindness shown during such a difficult time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Police roundup: Man accused of multiple break-ins at Huntington business
- Huntington man found with gun at Yeager Airport
- West Virginia DMV launches new web page for Real ID
- Putnam health board delays medical marijuana vote
- Photos: Cabell deputies honored during ceremony
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe vs. Buffalo, girls basketball
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Analysis: Sanders learns what it's like to be a front-runner
- Hockey coach moved from job to job, despite sex allegations
- Quickley scores 30 as No. 8 Kentucky downs Texas A&M 69-60
- Honolulu marathon CEO says he was abused by Michigan doctor
- Interim president appointed to lead NYC transit system
- Austin Wiley, No. 15 Auburn hold off Ole Miss 67-58
- Republicans, Democrats split 2 special House elections