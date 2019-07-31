PAUL FULLER, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence, following a lengthy illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Wednesday, July 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer officiating. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. He was born in Ceredo, W.Va., the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Catherine Fuller. He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Political Science. He worked for the Federal Government in the Department of Agriculture and Department of Veterans Affairs following a brief teaching career. After retiring from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Paul returned to the classroom, where he enjoyed substitute teaching for several years in the Wayne County School System. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight. Paul enjoyed traveling; collecting art from his favorite artist P. Buckley Moss; and tending to his rose garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Fuller Michaels. He is survived by his wife, Joann Kiraly Fuller; five children, Andrea (Dwayne) Boggess of St. Albans, W.Va., Laura (Peter) Becker of Austin, Texas, John (Erica) Fuller of Charleston, W.Va., Sarah (Bill) Warner of Huntington and Catherine Fuller. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andrew, Bella, Wolfie, Sophie, Garrett, Caroline, Oliver and Collier. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
