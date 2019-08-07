PAUL STARBIRD, 74, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1944, in Boston, Mass., a son of the late Paul and Alma Starbird. Also preceding him in death is one son, Joseph Tony. Paul served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era; he later worked as an electrician and retired from Sunoco. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Sylbia Starbird; three daughters, Becky Stafford of Taylor Mich., Patricia Cooper of Hopkinsville, Ky., and Amanda (Gary) Stevenson of Dunlow, W.Va.; six sons, Paul (Brenda) Starbird Jr. of Hopkinsville, Ky., Raymond Starbird of Yucaipa, Calif., Nathan (Melinda) Starbird of Tyro, N.C., Josh (Vanessa) Toney, Eric Starbird and Brandon Starbird, all of Dunlow, W.Va.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grand-grandchildren, friends and family too numerous to mention. A memorial service was held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Church in Dunlow, W.Va. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Starbird family.
