PAUL WILLIAMSON, 87, of Hilliard Ohio, went home to be with the LORD on May 8, 2020, after a short illness. Paul was born June 4, 1932, to the late Henry and Lydia Wilson Williamson. He is preceded in death by wife, Christine Williamson; son, Charles Schwall; sister, Cassie Gill; and brothers, Carter Williamson, Wallace Williamson, Grayson (Pat) Williamson. Paul is survived by daughter, Paula (Scott) Kern; granddaughter, Christen (Joshua) Oliver; grandson, Jordan (Courtney) Kegler; great-grandchildren, Madeline Christine and Paul Frayser Oliver and Maya Kathryn and Elijah James Kegler. Paul is also survived by siblings, Lundy Williamson, Lassie Johnson, Ben Williamson, John B. Williamson, Ernest Williamson and Beulah Faye Perry. Paul was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from the United States Navy. He worked at Marrow Bone Development until his final retirement. He was an active member in his church, New Home United Baptist Church, and loved the Lord with his whole heart. A private funeral service will be held for the family with burial to follow at the Williamson Cemetery in Crum, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of the Callaham Funeral Home, Inez, Ky.
Paul Williamson of Hilliard, Ohio
