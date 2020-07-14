PERRY MONROE, 50 of Mentor, Ohio, fiance of Heather Fisher, died July 6. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 11, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home.
Perry Monroe Hunt of Mentor, Ohio
