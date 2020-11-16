PHALAH HOPE KOONS, 86, of Lavalette, widow of Darrell D. Koons, died Nov. 14 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be observed.
Phalah Hope Koons of Lavalette
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.