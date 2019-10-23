PHILIP L. AILIFF JR., 57, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019. Philip was born March 3, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., to Philip and Betty Sue Wilson Ailiff. Philip was preceded in death by his father Philip L. Ailiff and his brother Mark Ailiff. Survivors include his mother Betty Sue Wilson; sister and brother-in-law Valerie and Brian Wales; nephews Luke Ailiff and Aaron Ailiff; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral services 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky., with Brother Tim Preston officiating. Burial will follow in the Billups Gap Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation with family two hours before service Oct. 19 at the funeral home.
