PHILLIP DALE ADKINS, 63, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born April 4, 1957, at Huntington, a son of the late Harmon and Lilly Adkins. His brother, Steve Adkins, also preceded him in death, along with infant sister, Ruby Adkins. Phillip was a carpenter and of Baptist faith. He is survived by one daughter, Amanda (Travis) Thompson, and one grandson, Mickey Thompson, all of Wayne; four sisters, Catherine (Gordon) Workman of Genoa, W.Va., Betty Staley, Gladys (Dboy) Lucas and Darlene Adkins, all of Wayne; three brothers, Jack (Reathy) Adkins, David Adkins and Carlos (Joyce) Adkins, all of East Lynn, W.Va.; special family members, Joshua Thompson, Clarence Thompson and Bobby Workman, all of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Herman Dingess II officiating. Burial followed in Community Memorial Gardens. Friends called two hours prior to service time on Sunday.
Phillip Dale Adkins of East Lynn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.