RANDALL ADKINS, 67, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Beech Fork, husband of Lori Adkins, died Nov. 6. He retired from American Car Foundries. Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 13, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in the Scott Adkins Cemetery.
Randall Adkins, formerly of Beech Fork
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.