RAYMOND DAVID JOHNSON, 66, of Dunlow, husband of Eleanor Louise Jackson Johnson, died Oct. 30 at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. He retired as an equipment operator. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
