RAYMOND STEPHENS, 77, of Wayne, husband of Barbara Stephens, died Oct. 25. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
Raymond Stephens of Wayne
