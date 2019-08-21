REBECCA JUDE PHILLIPS VANOVER, 74, of Fruitland Park, Florida, formerly of Greenbrier, Wayne County, West Virginia, died July 27 in Florida. She was the daughter of the late John and Nora Jude. Becky was born June 22, 1945. She graduated from Marshall University with two master's degrees. She was a teacher and principal at Crum Elementary and Vice principal and teacher at Tolsia High School, and substitute teacher in Lake County, Florida. Preceding her in death besides her parents were her first husband Sidney Phillips; two step-children, Robert Phillips and Joann Phillips Risinger; one daughter, Barbara Phillips Landis; two brothers, James and John David Jude; one sister, Ann Jude Hukie. Surviving are her son Benjamin (Surina) Phillips; two brothers, Harrison (Dora) Jude and Claude Jude; four sisters, Bessie Jude Stine, Barbara Jude Taylor, Faye Jude (Don) Kirkman and Carolyn Ekers; and her second husband, Everett Vanover. Becky raised five step-children and two children of her own. She is also survived by grandchildren Alexander Landis, Zachary Landis, Sadie Phillips Eash and Marissa Phillips; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Becky loved God and her family. She enjoyed cooking, quilting and reading. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, Wayne, where she was formerly a member. Interment of ashes will be in the Jude Family Cemetery, Greenbrier.
