REBECCA LYNN COLLINS, 62, of Shoals, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie Louise Workman. Her husband, Arnold Collins, also preceded her in death along with one brother, Gary Workman; one sister, Linda Flowers; and one nephew, Michael Flowers. Survivors include one daughter, Arnetta (Jamie) McCloud of Shoals; two sons, Paul (Kayla) Collins of Prichard, W.Va., and Matthew (Melissa) Collins of Huntington; grandchildren, Jonathon (Jessica) McCloud, Jordan, Alison, Jacob and Alivia McCloud, Gavin Collins, Branson Collins, Alex, Brett Allen, Ally, and Daniel Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Avery, Gracie, Logan, Jaxon, Connor, and Cora. Also surviving are three sisters, Joan Chambers of Lavalette, W.Va., Katie (Roger) Perry of Wayne, and Betty (David) Miller of S.C.; three brothers, David (Carla) Workman of Prichard, Doug Workman of Lavalette and Paul (Misty) Workman of Huntington; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rebecca Lynn Collins of Shoals
