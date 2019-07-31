RHODA LOU PERRY MOORE KIRK, 91, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord July 23, 2019, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Fairmount United Baptist Church, Dunlow, W.Va. Burial followed at McClellan Crum Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born November 10, 1927, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ballard and Belle Smith Perry. Rhoda was a homemaker and lifelong member of the Fairmount United Baptist Church. Also preceding her in death were two husbands, Ernest Edward Moore and William Howard Kirk; eight sisters, Maxie Mathis, Ollie Blankenship, Polly Blankenship, Lorene Brown, Jewell Adkins, Lutie Porter, Blanche Ball, Brookie Maynard; six brothers, Luther, Brooks, Andy, Sam, John and Aily Perry. Survivors include her son, Edward Lee Moore and wife Sandy of Nitro, W.Va.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation was from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. until service time Saturday at Fairmount United Baptist Church, Dunlow, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
