RHONDA KAYE JACKSON, 50, of Genoa, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Roger Watts officiating. Burial followed at the Robertson Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. She was born on August 22, 1968, in Huntington, a daughter of David Jesse Jackson of Martin County, Ky., and Kay Berry McCloud of Genoa. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, James Thomas and Jessie Kay Jackson, both of Genoa; and three sisters, Annette Jackson of Martin County, Ky., Rosa Lee Jackson of Wayne and Davina Mullins of Kenova. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

