RICHARD D. ROSEBERRY, 56, of Genoa, W.Va., gained his heavenly wings on May 28, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, following a long, hard battle against an illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Due to the current situation, please honor social distancing. He was born October 28, 1963, to the late Ed and Dorothy Roseberry. Around 1980, Richard moved to Rittman, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Bobbie Roseberry. A love story that you would think came from a storybook, a marriage of 37 years and a family they created along the way. Richard loved to fish, hunt and most of all, spend time with his eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Vicie Clark Wilson; brother, Edford Dale Roseberry; sisters, Wanda May and Bonnie Adkins; and a nephew, David Lee Berry. Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Bobbie Roseberry; sons, Scott Roseberry of Genoa, David Roseberry (Megan) of West Salem, Ohio, Brian Roseberry (Tiffany) of Chesapeake, Ohio; brother, Ricky Roseberry (Nikki) of Crum, W.Va. He is also survived by his eight beautiful grandchildren, Cloey, David and Tia Roseberry of West Salem, Ohio, Nevaeh Carrico, Gabriel Roseberry and Alora Roseberry of Chesapeake, Ohio, Natalie Roseberry of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Ezra Roseberry of Creston, Ohio. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Richard D. Roseberry of Genoa
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.