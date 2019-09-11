RICHARD "DICKIE" JAY DOSS, 77, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on the eighth day of September 2019, surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones. Dickie was born November 22, 1941, in Fort Gay, W.Va., to the late Fred and Tennie Pennington Doss. Dickie married his longtime childhood sweetheart, Judy Ratcliff, on May 12, 1964. Together Dickie and Judy raised four devoted sons, Richard, Timmy, Mark and Jeremy. Dickie retired as a welder from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1998. Dickie was the most faithful and loving husband to his wife and an honorable and devoted father to his sons. He was a cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. If you were graced enough to know Dickie Doss, you would know he was full of love and compassion. He was so much more than a loving husband, devoted and formidable father, outstanding affectionate Papaw and father-in-law. Dickie had a heart of pure gold that never knew a stranger. He was a wholesome and dedicated brother and loyal, unwavering friend and a respected member of his community. He was a very affectionate, loving, warm and kindhearted soul who was a Papaw to all the children as well as a witty storyteller. Dickie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Timmy Doss; seven brothers, Leonard Doss, June Doss, Kenneth Doss, Eugene Doss, David Doss, Paul Doss and Jimmie Darrell Doss; five sisters, Danzel Doss, Ethel Adkins, Edith Frazier, Corrienne Frashier and Elizabeth Wellman; and brother-in-law, Don Pratt. Dickie is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Judy Ratcliff Doss; three sons, Richard (Jessica) Doss, Mark (Danielle) Doss and Jeremy Doss, all of Fort Gay; daughter-in-law, SueAn Doss of Fort Gay; brother, Roger (Loretta) Doss of Fort Gay; sister, Julie Pratt of Mansfield, Ohio; four sons at heart, Mikey Muncy, Les Mullins, Sebort Harris and Franklin Waller, all of Fort Gay; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren whom he cherished; as well as a host of other children who referred to him as their Papaw Dickie, and several nieces and nephews. Our world may never shine again, with our hero rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus by his side with his son, Timmy, his parents, siblings and close friends. Heaven received the brightest green-eyed angel, but Doss Hill will never be the same and he broke our hearts the day he left us. Dickie Doss will be forever loved and missed. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oak Grove Church with Brother Mack Ray Cyrus and Brother Tim Preston officiating. Burial in Doss Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
