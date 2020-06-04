Wayne, W.Va. (25570)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.