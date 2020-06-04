RICHARD KEVIN MAYNARD “Rick,” 57, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away June 1, 2020, following a long illness. Rick was born May 25, 1963, to Rev. Richard and Carole Kelly Maynard. Rick was the President of Peppy Coal Sales, a coal broker and underground miner. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, especially in the Tug and Big Sandy Rivers. He spent his last days enjoying the river and its fish. He is survived by his parents, Rev. Richard Maynard and Carole Kelly Maynard; one son, Jacob (Heather) Maynard; one granddaughter, Hazel Gwendolyn Maynard; one sister, Kim (Dannie) Maynard; special niece, Kaitlyn McGraw; the mother of his son, Stephanie Stitt; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him unconditionally. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Saltpetre Community Church with Pastor Chris Wilson and Rev. Brent Fortney officiating. Burial will follow in the Lynch Cemetery at Fort Gay, W.Va. Friends may visit the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
Richard Kevin Maynard of Fort Gay
