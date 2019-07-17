RICHARD ROY COLE JR., 65, of Lavalette, W.Va., gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Ridgelawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Richard was born on August 12, 1953, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Richard Roy Cole Sr. and Katherine Hubbard McCoy. Richard was an avid outdoorsman - he loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church and worked for Summit RV in Ashland, Ky., for 29 years. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Kayla) Cole III of Lavalette, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Owen) Dudley of Columbus, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Adriannah Cole, Isaac Cole, Lucas Cole; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Preston (Debbie) Cole and Steve (Teresa) Cole, all of Huntington; sister, Pam Cole of Huntington; nieces, Christina Cole, Amy Cole, Jean Cole, Faith Cole; and his Summit RV and Grace Gospel Church families. Family and friends visited from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Braidy Industries has four months to raise $300M for new mill
- WVU head coach Neal Brown praises new Big 12 peers
- Herd softball picks up 3 transfers, including ex-Spring Valley star
- Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
- Judge clears way for opioid data release
- Lawmakers slash personal income taxes in state budget deal
- Company says it has four months to raise $300M for new mill
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew
- City council proposes reducing marijuana penalties
- Trump voters cringe and shrug at tweets while Democrats rage
- House vote condemns Trump's tweets, draws some GOP support
- House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
- The Latest: Data shows spread of 76 billion opioid pills
- Lawmakers slash personal income taxes in state budget deal