RICHARD ROY COLE JR., 65, of Lavalette, W.Va., gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Ridgelawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Richard was born on August 12, 1953, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Richard Roy Cole Sr. and Katherine Hubbard McCoy. Richard was an avid outdoorsman - he loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church and worked for Summit RV in Ashland, Ky., for 29 years. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Kayla) Cole III of Lavalette, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Owen) Dudley of Columbus, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Adriannah Cole, Isaac Cole, Lucas Cole; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Preston (Debbie) Cole and Steve (Teresa) Cole, all of Huntington; sister, Pam Cole of Huntington; nieces, Christina Cole, Amy Cole, Jean Cole, Faith Cole; and his Summit RV and Grace Gospel Church families. Family and friends visited from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

