ROBERT DEAN FLEMING, 86, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. Funeral services 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. He was born on April 9, 1933, in Williams, Iowa, a son of the late Walter and Bertie Weatherman Fleming. Robert previously was an operator for the Big Sandy News as well as a United States Navy veteran. He was also a faithful member of the Greenbrier Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Fleming; two sisters, Dorothy Bessman and Opal Baldridge and six brothers, Everett, DeLoss, Eugene, Lester, Howard and Don. Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Perry of Louisa, Ky., and Amy Robertson (Raymond) of Fort Gay, W.Va.; two sisters, Iola Batey (Bob) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa and Phyllis Fields of Ames, Iowa; four grandchildren, Daniel Perry, Shelby Thomas, Camron and Chase Robertson and one great-granddaughter, Zayla Thomas. Robert is also survived by his “Harbor Health Click,” Bessie, Connie, Faye and Dottie; special nephew Walter Fleming (Dot) of Sevierville, Tenn., and his fishing buddy, Joe Trautwein of Wayne, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
