ROBERT LEE WILSON, 70, of Genoa, widower of Melba Wilson, died Nov. 3. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at Genoa Baptist Church. Burial in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Wilson of Genoa
