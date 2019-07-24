ROBERT LEO FERGUSON, 94, of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, formerly of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Emanuel Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Ferguson Cemetery on Tick Ridge, Dunlow, W.Va., with military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Post No. 93. He was born on June 12, 1925, a son of the late Charlie and Polly Mae Marcum Ferguson. Robert was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of Fairmount United Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi Ferguson; brothers, Donald, Carlos, Kenneth, Earnest, Elbert, Grady, Freeman and Willard Ferguson; and one sister, Della Stumbo. Survivors include his two sisters, Linda Sue Francis of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., and Pearl Perry of Rennselaer, Indiana; one brother, Curtis Ferguson of Dunlow, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
