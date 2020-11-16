ROBIN DORRINE FORTNEY, 66, of Fort Gay, formerly of Enterprise, W.Va., wife of John Wesley Fortney, died Nov. 9 at home. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, assisting the family.
