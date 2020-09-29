RONALD CAMPBELL, 68, of Webbville, Ky., husband of Sharon Campbell, died Sept. 23. Graveside services at noon Sept. 28 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to offset funeral expenses.
