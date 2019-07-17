0717_WCN_Keley_01_68994.jpg
RONALD KELLEY, 68, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. Ronald was born November 28, 1950, to the late George Kelley Jr. and Florence Day Kelley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David James Kelley, and stepsister, Tammy Roberts. Survivors include his children, Tracy (Kevin) Maynard and Ronald G. Kelley Jr.; stepchildren, Christina (Jack) Fitzpatrick, Alicia (Dave) Wallace and Elizabeth Pack; grandchildren, Amber, Angel, Michael and Alexis; sister, Janice Tischer; stepmother, Ruth Ellen Kelley; his special woman, Flara Pack; his best friend, Bobby Maynard; and stepbrother, Tom Roberts. Friends visited the family on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.

