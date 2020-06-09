ROY “ED” SANDERS, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., went to sleep in the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born July 20, 1948, in West Hamlin, W.Va. to the late Roy Robert and Ruth Ball Sanders. His wife, Patricia Sue Sanders, also preceded him in death along with one sister, Jewell Sanders McCormick; two brothers, Ralph Sanders and James Sanders; and several in-laws. Roy was retired from Indiana Glass and was a 44-year Christian and a member of Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent. Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 23 years, Patty Burchfield Sanders; one daughter, Sheila Faye Wilson; and a beloved grandson, whom he adored, Austin Jacob Wilson. Also surviving are four sisters, Elaine Puskas of Huntington, W.Va., Joyce Faye Sanders, of New Albany, Ind., Ruth Puskas and Cythiana Richards, both of East Lynn, W.Va.; four brothers, Kenneth Sanders of Midkiff, W.Va., Mike Sanders of Georgia, Eugene Sanders of Ten-Mile, and Larry Sanders of West Hamlin; many nieces, and nephews; as well as his brothers and sisters in Christ whom he dearly loved. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Abshire officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon Monday.
Roy "Ed" Sanders of Branchland
